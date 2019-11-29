× Multi-vehicle crash blocks all northbound lanes near Aurora Bridge in Seattle

SEATTLE – A major crash in Seattle just north of the Aurora Bridge blocked all northbound lanes of the road on Friday afternoon.

The Seattle Fire Department says a rollover crash involving several cars happened near the 4000 block of Aurora Avenue around 1 p.m.

UPDATE: All NB lanes on Aurora Ave N are closed at Bridge Way N. The SB left lane is also blocked for this collision. Expect a longer closure for this crash. pic.twitter.com/85hZred0i5 — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) November 29, 2019

Multiple people were injured during the crash. Their conditions are unknown.

SDOT is urging people to stay away from the area and says the road will be closed off for several hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.