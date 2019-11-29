HelpSanta: Donate to the Les Schwab Q13 FOX Toy Drive

Q13 FOX and Les Schwab team up each year to collect toys for tens of thousands of families in western Washington.

Toys stay within the community they are donated in and the gifts are hand-delivered on Christmas Eve.

If you’d like to help, you can bring new, unwrapped toys to any of Les Schwab’s 85 locations through Dec. 17, 2019.

New this year, Q13 FOX and Les Schwab have created an online wishlist for the Toy Drive with hand-selected toys for children, from infants through teens. Donate online from home and have your gift sent directly to Les Schwab this wishlist!

Benefitting charities include The Forgotten Children’s Fund, The Christmas House, Toys for Tots, Toys for Kids, Christmas for Kids, Skagit County Christmas Fund, Kitsap Community Resources – Christmas Angel, The Salvation Army and Whidbey’s Hope for Christmas.

Toys will also be collected at Seattle Thunderbirds games on Dec. 10, 13 and 14, and Everett Silvertips games on Dec. 14 and 15.