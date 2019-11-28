Woman shoots and kills home intruder armed with knife in Grays Harbor County

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. – An armed home intruder was shot and killed by one of the home’s residents Wednesday night, according to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened when deputies say a 47-year-old man broke into the house near the town of McCleary around 9:30 p.m.

The suspect was armed with a knife, and he was confronted by a man who lived in the house. As the two fought, a 36-year-old woman – who investigators say had a restraining order on the suspect – retrieved a gun and killed the suspect.

No arrests have been made as the sheriff’s office believes the shooting was in self-defense.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.