Woman shoots and kills home intruder armed with knife in Grays Harbor County

Posted 10:52 AM, November 28, 2019, by

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. – An armed home intruder was shot and killed by one of the home’s residents Wednesday night, according to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened when deputies say a 47-year-old man broke into the house near the town of McCleary around 9:30 p.m.

The suspect was armed with a knife, and he was confronted by a man who lived in the house. As the two fought, a 36-year-old woman – who investigators say had a restraining order on the suspect – retrieved a gun and killed the suspect.

No arrests have been made as the sheriff’s office believes the shooting was in self-defense.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.