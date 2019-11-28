Icy roads possible for Black Friday shoppers, sunny and cold for Apple Cup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The cold, dry weather continues for western Washington.

Black Friday shoppers may be slipping on the icy roads, sidewalks and parking lots, but by the time the sun comes up it will be a beautiful day! Cold, but sunny!

It'll be cold Friday morning for all the Black Friday shoppers. Watch for ice and drive with care. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/ULDEi9v7Le — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) November 28, 2019

Apple Cup kickoff temperature will be around 38 degrees. The kickoff is at 1 p.m. Friday and it can be watched on Q13 Fox.

Saturday will be dry and cold again, but some clouds move in by the afternoon hours.

Sunday starts out dry but we should see some rain/snow mix or snow above 500 feet. It does NOT look like much and it is NOT a storm, but we will watch it as it develops and send out watches and warnings if they should be posted.

The main thing about Sunday is that since the ground is already frozen we could have some slick roads for a few hours.

