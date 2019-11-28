Fire at Mount Vernon mobile home park leaves 1 dead

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – A fire at a Mount Vernon mobile home park killed one person and burned another two Thursday morning, authorities said.

The fire broke out at the Mountain View Mobile Park around 6:46 a.m. Firefighters say when crews arrived, they found one mobile home in flames. Nine people were able to escape and told crews there was still one person missing.

When firefighters finally put the fire out, they found the remains of the victim inside the home.

The identity of the victim hasn’t been released.

One of the burn victims was treated at the scene while the other was rushed to Skagit Valley Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.