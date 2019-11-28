Electric turkey smoker causes house fire in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Firefighters battled a house fire in southwest Portland Thursday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue said at around 5:20 a.m. a mail delivery person saw sparks and smoke coming from the roof of a home in the 14000 block of Southwest Ridgeview Lane. The delivery person called 911 and alerted the homeowners.

PF&R and Lake Oswego Fire Department crews arrived and found heavy fire and smoke from the rear of the home.

All residents, including two adults, one child and three cats, made it out safely. No injuries were reported.

The main fire was quickly knocked down, and crews searched the home for possible extension in the attic and roof space.

PF&R said the fire started on the outside of the home and moved along the siding to the roof before it spread across the home.

According to PF&R, the cause was determined to be an electric smoker with a Thanksgiving turkey inside that was kept too close to the home.

The overall damage was estimated to be about $75,000.

PF&R would like to remind residents to have a fun and safe Thanksgiving but please be safe:

Make sure outdoor cooking devices are on a non-combustible surface and away from home siding, decking or overhead combustibles. Always use proper cooking trays that account for the large amount of grease that comes from turkey cooking. Never leave your cooking device unattended Never attempt to cook a frozen or semi-frozen turkey. This causes a hazard no matter what your cooking method is. Keep track of small children near your cooking area.