Driver on the Street: Veteran kayaker has sights on Paralympics

Posted 9:02 PM, November 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:06PM, November 28, 2019

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — This week’s edition of Driver on the Street takes us to the waters of Gig Harbor, where an Army veteran has his sights set on a very special goal.

Michael McCallum spent seven years in the military and was deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan. After losing both of his legs to an explosive device, he says he took up kayaking as a kind of physical therapy.

Now, he’s determined to make it to the Paralympics.

