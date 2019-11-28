Driver on the Street: Veteran kayaker has sights on Paralympics

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — This week’s edition of Driver on the Street takes us to the waters of Gig Harbor, where an Army veteran has his sights set on a very special goal.

Michael McCallum spent seven years in the military and was deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan. After losing both of his legs to an explosive device, he says he took up kayaking as a kind of physical therapy.

Now, he’s determined to make it to the Paralympics.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you have a unique or inspiring story to tell? Someone, something, an event you have in your community that you want to showcase because it’s a story that needs to be told? Send Michael Driver an email at driveronthestreet@q13fox.com.