Deputies: Cremated remains of man’s grandfather stolen during vehicle break-in

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect who stole cremated remains from a vehicle during a break-in Thursday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the theft occurred sometime overnight in the 10300 block of Southwest Hollyridge Lane in the community of West Slope.

The victim reported his 2003 Ford Explorer was broken into and items were stolen.

One of the items taken was a container which held the victim’s late grandfather’s cremains.

The sheriff’s office said a photo of the container is not available.

Anyone with relevant video footage or information about the theft is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-629-0111.