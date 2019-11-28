Community responds to social media post with thousands of donated socks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - A local man set out on a mission to make sure those experiencing homelessness stay warm for the holidays.

Barista and author Larry Snyder put out a call on social media for people to donate pairs of socks, and the community stepped up.

One hundred and fifty people donated more than 4,300 pairs.

“Collecting socks is something that most people can do,” he said. “It’s really needed this time of year because, as you can tell, it’s getting cold now, and it’s only going to get colder.”

Snyder dropped the socks off Wednesday at the Congregation For the Homeless in Bellevue.

“Nobody should have cold feet living or being outside,” he said.