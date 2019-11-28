An undrafted NFL rookie just threw a 75-yard touchdown on his first career completion

(CNN) — Did you have to Google this guy?

Detroit Lions undrafted rookie and third-string quarterback David Blough got the start on Thanksgiving, after injuries to Matthew Stafford (back and hip injuries) and Jeff Driskel (hamstring).

Unfazed playing on the national stage in his first professional game, Blough threw a 75-yard touchdown to wide receiver Kenny Golladay on his first career completion.

That is the second-longest touchdown by a quarterback on his first career completion since the 1970 merger, according to Elias Sports. Blough added another passing touchdown later in the first quarter to Marvin Jones, Jr.

His Wikipedia page briefly being changed to say that he is the “current owner of the Chicago Bears” along with a photo of a goat — for “greatest of all time” — on his bio page.

Blough joins elite company this season: He is one of four quarterbacks to throw for at least 130 yards and two touchdowns in a quarter, according to the Detroit Lions.

The other quarterbacks on that list are Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Blough, who had 64 career touchdown passes and 41 interceptions at Purdue, was undrafted in 2019. He was signed by the Cleveland Browns as a free agent and then traded to the Lions at the end of the preseason.