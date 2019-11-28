2 people injured by gunfire in Pioneer Square

Posted 5:32 AM, November 28, 2019, by , Updated at 05:33AM, November 28, 2019

SEATTLE – Two people were injured and rushed to the hospital after an early morning shooting in Pioneer Square.

Police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of 2nd Avenue and South Washington Street around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police are looking for a gunman and the condition of the victims is unknown.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.