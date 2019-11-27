Very chilly weather for western Washington this Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- November 2019 will go down as the seventh driest on record (kept since 1890)!

Thanksgiving and Friday will be sunny and cold with lows near 27 and highs near 40.

Kickoff temperatures for the Apple Cup will be around 36 degrees! Brrrrrr.

Chilly Willy! and that is without the Wind chill. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/jS7xXuDJat — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) November 27, 2019

Saturday will be dry but by Saturday night into Sunday morning some moisture overrides the cold air and some will see snow before it changes to rain. It doesn’t look like much but the passes will get enough to hamper the return travelers from Thanksgiving.

As far as the lowlands go, some towns like Olympia, Puyallup and Enumclaw could see a little snow early Sunday morning. Updates to follow as we get closer.