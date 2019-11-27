Tim Eyman calls for civil disobedience after $30 car tab measure is blocked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – The sponsor of Washington’s voter-approved I-976 is encouraging residents not to pay their car-tab fees after the measure was blocked by a judge Wednesday.

Tim Eyman furiously rebuked the judge’s decision and Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson after the injunction was passed.

“Ferguson purposely refused to file a motion for change of venue -- King County is one of the plaintiffs and having a King County judge decide this was an obvious conflict,” he claimed.

NEW: Eyman responds to ruling with this statement: https://t.co/edchIEFpUF pic.twitter.com/H3AQ0Dz4dh — Steve Kiggins (@Q13FOXKiggins) November 27, 2019

The King County judge ruled that the measure’s wording was misleading when voters approved it earlier this month. I-976 will not go into effect December 5 and will be shelved until a court decides its constitutionality.

Eyman, who recently announced a gubernatorial run, says the law was the product of years of frustration over perennially rising fees. The initiative passed by wide margins in most areas besides King County.

If the measure becomes effective, the state is predicted to lose $328 million in yearly revenue. Similar measures in the past also won the popular vote but were thrown out in the court system.

“What we're watching is the destruction of democracy, people's faith in government, and belief that our votes count,” Eyman wrote. “It's a crisis that demands leadership.”

In a statement, Eyman demands Gov. Jay Inslee holds a special session to address the issue and calls on residents to stop paying vehicle tab bills until Inslee responds.

After, I-976 ruling, Tim Eyeman says it's time for civil disobediance. He's encouraging people not to pay their car tabs, says his are already expired, and he won't get new ones..

FYI, first fine is $136, then goes up to $228. — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) November 27, 2019

“The odds of getting pulled over -- out of the millions of vehicles on the road -- for expired tabs is slim,” he said. ”Let's clog up traffic courts all across Washington with heroic, patriotic citizens who will tell the court that you are standing up for democracy. Invite me to your hearing and I will stand with you and for you.”

Inslee’s office has not responded yet.