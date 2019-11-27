Suspect arrested after brutal, random attack outside King Co. Courthouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Cameras caught a brutal, random attack Wednesday in Seattle.

It happened around 9 a.m. in front of the King County Courthouse at 3rd and James Street.

Surveillance video shows a man walking down the street randomly attacks another man. Sheriff's officials say the victim is a defense attorney heading into work at the King County Courthouse.

"He punches him for no reason at all," said Sergeant Ryan Abbott with the King County Sheriff Office.

Video shows a Metro bus driver got off of his bus to try and help the victim after he was hit. The attacker than goes after both of them; chasing them into the street; punching the first victim and sending him to the ground and then punching the bus driver and knocking him to the ground as well.

A King County Court Marshall left the courthouse to help.

"It's not normal for them to go outside and intervene. But when you have someone calling for help and somebody's life is in danger they're going to do like anyone else does and they ran to his aid," said Abbott.

The suspect was arrested and is facing two assault charges. He had a warrant out for his arrest at the time of the attack, and has several charges on his record already, including an assault charge from October.

Q13 has not named the suspect because he is not officially charged.

Investigators say both victims are okay, and neither of them went to the hospital.

This area outside the courthouse has been the scene of violence in the past. Seattle Police say they are aware of the concerns of the neighborhood and have officers stationed in that area to address the issues.