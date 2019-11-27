Signatures needed for special license plate to support law enforcement mental health and training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - The duties of a police officer can take an emotional toll on them and their families. A new wellness initiative aims to help them. The Washington State Fraternal Order of Police is currently asking for signatures to support a special vehicle plate to support law enforcement.

For each plate sold to the public, $28 will go to support efforts related to officer health, wellness and training. Before the Department of Licensing (DOL) can proceed, we need to collect at least 3,500 signatures. Signing this sheet does not obligate you to purchase a special plate.

One of the first initiatives will be to offer critical incident stress management classes, a peer-to-peer based program that mitigates the impact of traumatic stress.

"We are pursuing a state license plate in the state legislature. The funds would be designated to the memorial for the purpose of officer health and wellness -- with a special focus on mental health. We know this is a challenge for law enforcement. We know that exposure to traumatic stress impacts them deeply in ways that most of us can't understand," said Lynnette Buffington who serves as the Executive Director of the Washington State Fraternal Order of Police.

To sign up now to support the Washington State FOP vehicle license plate, go to www.WAFOP.com.