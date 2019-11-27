Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission prepares to feed thousands on Thanksgiving

SEATTLE — Thanksgiving preparations are underway at Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission.

Dozens of cooks are prepping for the thousands of anticipated families expected on Thursday.

Volunteers are defrosting, brining and roasting turkeys for those needing a hot Thanksgiving meal. They plan to cook 70 turkeys throughout all their locations.

Workers say last week they only had two turkeys, but thanks to community donations they will now have enough to feed everyone.

“We know what the purpose is and it’s really about feeding our less fortunate neighbors so there is a heartfelt warmthness to that, to be involved and just to show how much we love our community and our homeless neighbors by providing a wonderful meal,” said Food Service Manager Dean Way.

