Overwhelming community feedback delays Costco vote in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. – The Lake Stevens City Council is extending the public hearing period for the Costco Wholesale Store project to its next council meeting in December, delaying a vote on a development agreement with the major retailer.

Costco has its eye on building at the intersection of Route 9 and 20th Street. The construction includes a 160,000 square foot warehouse, 800 parking spaces, and a 30 pump gas station.

The council made the motion to continue hearing from the public after receiving overwhelming feedback during the November 26 council meeting.

Nearly 200 community members filled the meeting room to capacity Tuesday night, with a line of people who didn’t get a chance to speak at the podium because time ran out.

Supporters say they’re eager for Costco to move in, mentioning the additional tax revenue stream and the upward economic momentum it would generate.

Opponents say the big box store should be built in a different location, citing traffic and the negative environmental and infrastructural impact it would have on the community.

A representative from Costco addressed the Council and attendees, saying the retailer sees the potential for business in the city experiencing a population surge.

City officials will continue receiving public input until the next council meeting on December 10.