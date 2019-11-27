Netflix cancels its ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ revival

(CNN) — Netflix’s “Mystery Science Theater 3000” revival is gone.

The streaming service has announced it will not be making another season of the show, and the timing is especially sad for some viewers.

Thanksgiving is the unofficial holiday of “MST3K,” the cult series about a guy and two robots laughing at bad movies.

The show originally premiered on Thanksgiving in 1988 on Comedy Central, with the network airing marathons around the holiday. The show later moved to Shout!, Factory TV and Twitch.

Host Jonah Ray took to twitter to announce the news, writing: “So, Netflix decided to not do another season of MST3K. We are off to Get Down in Lilyhammer while the OA helps us take it One Day At A Time. We will be in group therapy with Tuca & Bertie, Jessica Jones, & Lady Dynamite. The sessions will be run by Gypsy (w/ Naomi Watts.)”

Ray continued, “We don’t know what the future holds for the show, it always seemed to figure out how to survive. From Comedy Central to SyFy. Then kept alive by RIFFTRAX & Cinematic Titanic. whatever happens, I want everybody to know that getting a chance to be on this show was a dream come true.”

In 2015, fans of the series contributed to a Kickstarter campaign to reboot the show. Launched by creator and original star Joel Hodgson, the campaign raised $5,764,229 in a month. That money, plus another $425,000 raised outside of Kickstarter, was enough to shoot 14 new episodes.