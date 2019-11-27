King County judge blocks $30 car tab measure from taking effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – A King County judge issued a temporary block Wednesday to keep Washington’s voter-approved $30 car tab measure from taking effect next week.

The injunction on I-976 was approved after the judge ruled that the wording on the ballot may have been misleading.

The law sponsored by Tim Eyman, who has since announced a run for Washington governor, would have become effective December 5 until the injunction.

Judge says lawsuit against 976 is “likely to prevail on the merits of their constitutional challenge to I-976 based on ... the Washington Constitution, specifically the 'subject-in-title' requirement.” So, in short, the ballot title may have been misleading. #Q13FOX https://t.co/5fcyIqzDmw — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) November 27, 2019

The measure will be on hold until a court decides if the conditions of the initiative are constitutional.

I-976 passed earlier this month by wide margins in most Washington counties, with King County being the most notable failure.

If the measure is found constitutional, the state stands to lose $328 million a year, but proponents say residents are tired of perennially increasing fees.

