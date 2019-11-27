Deadly car-motorcycle crash closes Des Moines road

DES MOINES, Wash. — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and a motorcycle Wednesday in Des Moines.

The Des Moines Police Department says the crash happened at S. 196th Street and 8th Avenue.

8th Avenue S. is closed in both directions in the area and officials are asking people to seek an alternate route.

People who live in the impacted area can park and walk to their homes, police said on Twitter.

.@DesMoinesPolice on scene of a fatal car v motorcycle crash tonight. No details yet on what happened. 8th Ave S is closed in both directions between S 195th St. & S 197th (maybe 198th I cant quite tell). #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/u3vqxPMgO6 — Erin Winking (@edubyaphotog) November 28, 2019

Details about what led up to the crash are still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated