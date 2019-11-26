Very cold, very windy in western Washington through Thanksgiving

SEATTLE -- Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mostly clear, very chilly and gusty. There will be low wind chills in the 20s for all.

Expect icy roads even if there is no moisture, especially at night and in the morning. Strong winds will blow north of Everett. Gusts near Bellingham will top 50 mph Wednesday.

Thanksgiving will be clear and cold and still breezy but not as windy.

Eastern Washington will be even colder and they actually get some snow from the Oregon storm Wednesday and Thursday, making it very slick for the WSU folks heading here for the game.

The Apple Cup with be sunny but cold with a kickoff temperature around 33 degrees.

Saturday looks dry, but Sunday may be interesting as another system brings some moisture to us. The weather team will update as we move through this Holiday.

