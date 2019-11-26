Tina Turner makes turning 80 look amazing

Posted 1:30 PM, November 26, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Tina Turner speaks during the “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” opening night at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Tina Turner is looking great and feeling “good” as she turns 80.

The legendary singer celebrated her birthday in a video posted to social media, where she opened up about the milestone.

“I look great. I feel good,” she said. “I’ve gone through some very serious sicknesses that I’m overcoming. So it’s like having a second chance at life.”

In her 2018 memoir, Turner spoke about her health, saying she’d previously suffered a stroke, battled intestinal cancer and undergone a kidney transplant.”

On her birthday, she said, “I’m happy to be an 80-year-old woman.”

Turner made a public appearance just last month to celebrate the opening of a Broadway show based on her life.

At the time, speaking to an audience that included Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee and Anna Wintour, she said, “This musical is my life but it’s like poison that turned to medicine…I can never be as happy as I am now.”

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.