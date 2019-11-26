High wind warning, advisories issued for North Sound counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- Wind gusts could reach 50-60 mph Wednesday and into early Thanksgiving morning for some areas of the North Sound.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for western Whatcom County from 6 a.m. Wednesday - 6 a.m. Thursday.

A wind advisory is also in place for the San Juans and western Skagit County, with 45-55 mph wind gusts expected.

For the rest of the Puget Sound region, expect cold temperatures through the end of the week.

With the counterclockwise flow around low pressure, it will pull in an arctic blast of air through the Fraser River Valley in British Columbia starting tonight and into the weekend. That will lock us into some of the coldest temps of the season so far for several days.

Mornings will start in the 20s around the metro and in the teens likely in a lot of our colder spots. High temps will struggle to get out of the 30s each afternoon. We'll be cold through Thanksgiving, Friday's 2019 Apple Cup, and the Shop Small Business Saturday. We're tracking our next precipitation coming Sunday into Monday very closely.