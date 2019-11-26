Health officials: E. coli outbreak possibly tied to Evergreens Salad restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli cases possibly connected to four Evergreens Salad restaurants.

Public Health of Seattle & King County said Tuesday that seven people became ill earlier this month, and six of them reported eating raw vegetables from Evergreens restaurants.

Officials say the E. coli strain associated with this string of illnesses is different from the nationwide outbreak tied to romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, Calif.

The four Evergreens restaurants associated with this outbreak are:

University District, 4609 Village Ter. NE

Pioneer Square, 106 1st Ave. S

International District, 504 5th Ave. S

Downtown, 823 3rd Ave.

One of the people who became sick was hospitalized but has since been discharged. The cause of the local outbreak is still under investigation.