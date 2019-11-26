Dozens of cars involved in crash on I-90 near Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Troopers say 60-70 cars are involved in spinouts on Interstate 90 near Spokane.
The Washington State Patrol told KXLY that heavy snowfall and icy roads were to blame. Five to six people were taken with non-life-threatening injuries to nearby hospitals.
WSP has given drivers an alternate route as traffic has slowed to a crawl, the department says crews are expected to clear the roads by 8 p.m.
Photo Gallery
Quick Links:
- Daily Newsletter & Breaking News Emails: Sign up here in 10 seconds
- Weather Email Alerts: Get a custom Q13 forecast & severe weather alerts
- Q13 News app for iPhone | Android
- Q13 Weather app for iPhone | Android