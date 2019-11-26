Dozens of cars involved in crash on I-90 near Spokane

Posted 3:47 PM, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 04:37PM, November 26, 2019
Data pix.

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Troopers say 60-70 cars are involved in spinouts on Interstate 90 near Spokane.

The Washington State Patrol told KXLY that heavy snowfall and icy roads were to blame. Five to six people were taken with non-life-threatening injuries to nearby hospitals.

WSP has given drivers an alternate route as traffic has slowed to a crawl, the department says crews are expected to clear the roads by 8 p.m.

Photo Gallery

Quick Links:

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.