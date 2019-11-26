Dozens of cars involved in crash on I-90 near Spokane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Troopers say 60-70 cars are involved in spinouts on Interstate 90 near Spokane.

The Washington State Patrol told KXLY that heavy snowfall and icy roads were to blame. Five to six people were taken with non-life-threatening injuries to nearby hospitals.

WSP has given drivers an alternate route as traffic has slowed to a crawl, the department says crews are expected to clear the roads by 8 p.m.

