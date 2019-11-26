Cougars have its best chance to end 6-year Apple Cup drought against Huskies

Posted 11:28 AM, November 26, 2019, by

SEATTLE – This year’s Apple Cup is a matter of pride – the silver lining for one school after a pair of disappointing seasons between Washington rivals.

Both UW and WSU earned a mediocre 6-5 record at the end of the regular season. Even still, it sets up a surprisingly even matchup between two squads playing with a grudge.

The Cougars have its best chance to end a six-year drought against the Huskies and that alone is more than enough motivation for the team.

UW is vulnerable to an upset under QB Jacob Eason’s lackluster play. The signal-caller should have picked apart Oregon State and Colorado’s mediocre defenses, but Eason only threw a combined 381 yards, one touchdown and three picks.

Meanwhile, the Cougars are riding high after surviving a shootout with Oregon State and trouncing Stanford the week before. The game will be quarterback Anthony Gordon’s final regular-season game, so you can bet he’ll want to end it on a high note.

For the Huskies, the key will be a dominant running game anchored by Salvon Ahmed that will give Eason room to work.

As for the Cougars, the team loves a shootout and would outlast the Huskies if Gordon can keep turnovers to a minimum – easier said than done for a quarterback who’s thrown 14 picks this year.

The 2019 Apple Cup will be played Friday, November 29. Kickoff is at 1 p.m., and it can be watched on Q13 Fox.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.