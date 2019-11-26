Cougars have its best chance to end 6-year Apple Cup drought against Huskies

SEATTLE – This year’s Apple Cup is a matter of pride – the silver lining for one school after a pair of disappointing seasons between Washington rivals.

Both UW and WSU earned a mediocre 6-5 record at the end of the regular season. Even still, it sets up a surprisingly even matchup between two squads playing with a grudge.

The Cougars have its best chance to end a six-year drought against the Huskies and that alone is more than enough motivation for the team.

UW is vulnerable to an upset under QB Jacob Eason’s lackluster play. The signal-caller should have picked apart Oregon State and Colorado’s mediocre defenses, but Eason only threw a combined 381 yards, one touchdown and three picks.

Meanwhile, the Cougars are riding high after surviving a shootout with Oregon State and trouncing Stanford the week before. The game will be quarterback Anthony Gordon’s final regular-season game, so you can bet he’ll want to end it on a high note.

For the Huskies, the key will be a dominant running game anchored by Salvon Ahmed that will give Eason room to work.

As for the Cougars, the team loves a shootout and would outlast the Huskies if Gordon can keep turnovers to a minimum – easier said than done for a quarterback who’s thrown 14 picks this year.

The 2019 Apple Cup will be played Friday, November 29. Kickoff is at 1 p.m., and it can be watched on Q13 Fox.