“Bomb cyclone” winds bring power outages to Oregon, California

PORTLAND, Ore. — Utility officials say they are working to restore power to thousands of customers in southern Oregon and northern California because of high winds at the coast and heavy snow in the mountains.

Pacific Power officials said Tuesday evening that more than 15,000 customers were without power as of Tuesday afternoon with Del Norte County, California hardest hit.

Storm update – 7:35 pm PST – Intense low pressure down to 972 mb just off the coast OR/CA. #CAwx #ORwx #BombCyclone pic.twitter.com/fvzXCsG1D1 — NWS Medford (@NWSMedford) November 27, 2019

Utility officials expect outages to continue overnight into Wednesday based on the weather forecast as a “bomb cyclone” impacts the region.

Pacific Power is working with local emergency officials and the Red Cross to set up warming shelters where needed.