SEATTLE -- A Seattle Seahawks star is helping deliver some holiday cheer.

Bobby Wagner delivered Thanksgiving feasts to tiny home communities across Seattle. On Tuesday, his team 'BWagz Sees You' visited the Othello Tiny House Village with boxes full of food.

Wagner has made a mission out of combating the homeless crisis in our region.

The star linebacker bought nine tiny homes earlier this year to boost availability in local communities, and he often visits with supplies.