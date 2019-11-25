Stolen poodle returned to owners after deadly police shooting near Enumclaw

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING COUNTY, Wash. – King County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a suspect Monday who was driving a truck that was stolen last week with a poodle inside.

The Ford Raptor and a four-year-old poodle named ‘Monkey’ were stolen from a gas station in Black Diamond last Friday.

Deputies located the stolen truck along Veazie Cumberland Road SE near Enumclaw around noon and tried to arrest the suspect.

The suspect driving a stolen ford pickup has died at the scene. This is the same stolen truck that had the poodle stolen named “Monkey” this past Friday. “Monkey” is not injured and has been returned to his owners. https://t.co/LJXteH09xg — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) November 25, 2019

For reasons still under investigation, deputies say they were forced to fire on the suspect, killing him.

Authorities found Monkey without any injuries and returned the dog to its owners. No deputies were hurt during the confrontation.

The shooting is under investigation.

