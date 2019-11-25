Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett gets help from rival 49ers after shin injury

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett was back on the field Sunday, just two weeks after a suffering a shin bruise in San Francisco.

Seattle can, in part, thank the 49ers for helping Lockett to a quick recovery.

We already knew that Lockett stayed behind in San Francisco after the Seahawks flew back to Seattle. He spent two nights in the hospital because of a severe leg bruise.

According to NFL.com, Lockett asked hospital staff for a modern treatment device called Game Ready. The hospital didn’t have the device because it’s generally used in athletics.

That led Lockett to wonder if the 49ers had the device.

NFL.com reports that Lockett’s agent contacted the team Tuesday morning, and less than two hours later the 49ers brought the device to the hospital.

Sources said the 49ers didn’t hesitate to give Lockett the device because players’ health comes first, and they respect the fifth-year receiver.

The machine uses cryotherapy, thermotherapy, rapid contrast and active compression therapy.

Doctors said the Game Ready device helped Lockett’s bruise heal without opening it up.

And Lockett was back on the field Sunday when the Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles 17-9.