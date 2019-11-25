Russell Wilson becomes first NFL quarterback to earn a winning record in first 8 seasons

SEATTLE – ‘In Russ We Trust’: it’s been a growing catchphrase in Seattle since the Seahawks drafted Russell Wilson, and it’s for good reason.

With the Seahawks’ (9-2) win over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Wilson became the first NFL quarterback to notch a winning record in his first eight seasons.

From a Super Bowl win to the end of the ‘Legion of Boom’ era and a full roster rebuild, Wilson has anchored the club and kept Seattle competitive through all the ups and downs.

Labeled ‘undersized’ and drafted in 2012 to backup Matt Flynn, Wilson has turned the franchise around and became its winningest quarterback and is currently a front-runner in the MVP conversation.

Seattle always seems to struggle putting away the good teams and the bad teams, and yet the Seahawks are off to its hottest start this season since the team’s first Super Bowl championship in 2014.

Wilson and Seattle football are forever intertwined, and, for now, the quarterback looks worth every penny of his four-year, $140 million extension over the summer.

Seattle will host the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 2.