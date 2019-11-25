LIVE RADAR: Rain and hail moves through areas of Washington

Q13 Extras: An exclusive XFL preview, plus should student-athletes be paid?

Posted 2:53 PM, November 25, 2019

Every day the Q13 Sports department has three minutes and thirty seconds to tell you the most important sports news of the day. Sometimes, that’s not enough — this is all of the Extras.

In episode one, Q13 Sports producer Alexandra Pope talks with Sports Director Aaron Levine about the upcoming XFL season. Followed by an exclusive with Seattle Dragons President Ryan Gustafson.

We also dive into the newest NCAA controversy: paying student-athletes. Former UW Husky football player Terry Hollimon joins us for a lively discussion.

