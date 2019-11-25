Michigan woman records her boyfriend threatening her with gun moments before she was shot, prosecutor says

In her last moments alive, a Michigan woman recorded her boyfriend threatening her as he loaded the gun used to kill her, Macomb County prosecutor Eric J. Smith said.

Kevin Dixon, 18, got into an argument with his girlfriend November 19 while sitting in a van in the driveway of Dixon’s home in Warren, about 20 miles north of Detroit, according to police and prosecutors. Dixon’s girlfriend, identified by CNN affiliate WXYZ as 20-year-old India Mackey, started recording Dixon as he pointed a black handgun at her, threatened her, and loaded bullets into the gun he used to shoot her with, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

“You think I’m m***********g playing, huh?” Dixon says in the video while sitting in the passenger seat. “What you recording me for?”

Mackey was shot shortly after the video ended, according to the statement from the prosecutor’s office. Dixon then drove the van to Eastpointe with the victim still inside and was pulled over by police for driving erratically, the statement said.

Mackey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dixon was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm, which involves using a firearm while committing a felony. He faces up to life in prison if convicted, Smith’s office said.

CNN has reached out to Dixon’s court-appointed attorney for comment.

“This video is being taken by a woman who’s going to be killed in moments. It’s unbelievable to me,” Smith told WXYZ. “The last thing her family has of her is the video where she is pointing the camera at the man who’s going to kill her.”