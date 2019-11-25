Lakewood Police holding 10th Annual Food Drive in honor of Fallen Four

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, WASH -- The Lakewood Police Department is hosting their annual Fallen Officer Food Drive on Tuesday, November 26 to honor the lives of four officers killed in the line of duty.

Sgt. Mark Renninger, Officers Ronald Owens, Tina Griswold and Gregory Richards were ambushed on Nov. 29, 2009 in the Forza coffee shop in Parkland. Every year since then, the department has held the food drive to remember the Fallen Four and all officers lost in the line of duty.

Volunteers and members of the Lakewood Police Department, as well as members of West Pierce Fire & Rescue and other law enforcement agencies, will be outside the Lakewood Police Station, 9401 Lakewood Drive SW, from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. accepting monetary donations and non-perishable food items. All items collected will be donated to the Emergency Food Network in Lakewood.

" At the loss of our officers, we wanna honor and remember them this time of year. We didn't want a sad occasion. We wanted to do something positive and so this was a way to give back to the community that came out and supported us so strongly during that time." said Asst. Chief John Unfred.

If you can't make it to the food drive on Tuesday, food bins will be in place at each of these locations until December 6th: Lakewood Police Department, Lakewood City Hall, Classy Chassis, Classic Coffee in UP, Lakewood YMCA, CarHop, and Firehouse Subs in Lakewood.

You can also make cash donations directly to the Emergency Food Network.

In addition to the food drive, there will be a blood drive for the 3rd year at the department to benefit Bloodworks Northwest. Please schedule to your appointment here:

A short ceremony for the fallen officers is being held at Blue Steele Coffee at 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29. The public is invited to join members of the department to mark this solemn milestone.