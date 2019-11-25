How NOT to scrape ice from your windshield

KING COUNTY, Wash. — We’ve all been there. You’re late for work and you step outside only to find your car encased in ice.

You’re faced with waiting for your car to warm up and clear it – or grab the ice scraper and get to work.

King County sheriff’s deputies shared a photo of exactly what not to do: a windshield with only a small circle of ice cleared in front of the driver’s line of sight.

“Ummm…no,” deputies wrote in a Facebook post. “Not safe, terrible idea, worst thing ever, wouldn’t be prudent and so on.”

Deputies instead crowdsourced some ideas on how to more efficiently clear your windshield:

Water and rubbing alcohol – this one’s a great hack. Mix 1/3 water and 2/3 of rubbing alcohol in a spray bottle. Spray the solution on your car’s windshield and watch the ice disappear.

Water and white vinegar – Similar to water and rubbing alcohol. Mix up a third of white vinegar and one part water in a spray bottle. Spray on windshield the night before.

Lukewarm water – poor it over the frost/ice on your windshield. The ice will soften and you can easily wipe it away.

Cover it up – The easiest way to prevent ice from forming on your windshield is to cover it up at night. This can be done with a tarp, folded bed sheet or beach towel. It will prevent ice from forming and save you lots of time in the morning.

“Whatever you do, drivers are obligated to clear their windshield of anything that may obscure their view,” deputies said.