Crane tips over at Kirkland construction site, trapping operator inside

KIRKLAND, Wash. — One person was hurt when a crane tipped over at a construction site Monday morning in Kirkland.

According to the Kirkland Fire Department, the crane tipped over around 8:00 a.m. at the construction site for a new building on Lakeview Drive. A 911 call reported that the crane operator was trapped inside.

It took about an hour for firefighters to get the trapped person out. The crane operator was taken with unknown injuries to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

“We are very appreciative to our partner agencies from Bellevue and Redmond that joined us on the response,” said Deputy Chief Dave Van Valkenburg. “This complex technical rescue was able to be accomplished efficiently and successfully because of the collaborative effort between our departments.”

The Department of Labor and Industries is investigating what caused the crane to fall over.