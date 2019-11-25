Cold, gusty weather Tuesday with hail and isolated thunderstorms possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Hail, low snow levels, isolated thunderstorms, cold temperatures, gusty winds and sunshine are all on tap through the Holiday!

Tuesday will be mostly dry but with an active Convergence Zone we may still see some hail and isolated thunderstorms. The passes get a few inches of snow. Tuesday afternoon gets windy, especially north of Everett.

The Convergence Zone will be active through Tuesday. This is the area where you will see Hail/Snow/Lightning. Drive with care. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/GNGZOSAh0n — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) November 25, 2019

The north interior will gusts over 45 mph Tuesday night into Wednesday. Wednesday will be cold for everybody. It looks mostly dry Wednesday, but wind chills will be near freezing during the day and even colder at night.

It will be cold enough to snow anywhere through Thanksgiving weekend, but for the most part we will remain dry. Lows will be in the 20s through the weekend so roads will be icy each morning. The next round of moisture arrives late Saturday into Sunday, so there may be some periods with lowland snow then.

