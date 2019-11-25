A 70 year Northwest tradition, Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship Festival set to launch Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - It's been a Northwest tradition for 70 years and the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship Festival is ready to launch yet another holiday season. Beginning on Friday and running through December 23rd, guests will experience choirs, raffles, and even a special area designed specifically for kids.

The Spirit of Seattle is decorated with hundreds of white lights and has several large speakers on board just waiting to give guests the perfect festive experience. Ships sail to different Puget Sound waterfront communities totaling 65 in all. Every 2-3 hour cruise begins with photos with Santa himself.

We got to hop on board with some very excited kids, Santa Claus, and a few of Argosy's finest staff members to chat about what's new and look behind-the-scenes as they prepare for the newest season. More information on Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship Festival can be found on their website. A portion of all Christmas Ship Festival proceeds will be donated to The Seattle Times Fund For The Needy.

