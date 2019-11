FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – A woman is dead after crashing her car into a tree Sunday in Federal Way, according to the South King County Fire Department.

The crash happened along 1st Avenue around 10:30 a.m. after police say the driver careened into a tree along the center median.

SKFR is at a car vs tree near 1st & 348th. We expect the road to be closed for awhile. — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) November 24, 2019

The woman, who hasn’t been identified yet, died at the scene. A 6-year-old was also inside the car, but the child wasn’t injured.

WSP has closed off the area while officers investigate what led up to the crash.