Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force searching for thief in Dodge Ram pickup who stole portable light tower in Tacoma

TACOMA — The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force is asking for the public’s help to find a portable light tower stolen early this morning from a Integrity Construction Group’s shop at 45th and S. Adams St. in Tacoma.

A thief seen on surveillance video driving a silver 1999 to 2008 Dodge Ram extended cab pickup cut the lock and towed it away.

The shop owner says the light tower is valued at $3500 to $4000. The tower is white and has no distinguishing marks on it.

If you can identify a suspect or help the Task Force locate the stolen light tower or the pickup truck driven by the suspect, message the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force on their Facebook page, call (253) 329-2442 or email autothefttips@wsp.wa.gov. Reference Tacoma PD case #19-32800842.