2 dead after flash floods & mudslides hit French Riviera

Posted 5:25 AM, November 24, 2019

A picture taken on November 24, 2019 shows cars abandoned in a flooded area after heavy rains in Roquebrune-sur-Argens, souteastern France. - Two people were missing and hundreds of homes flooded on November 23, 2019 as heavy rains hit the Cote d'Azur in southern France, disrupting air and rail transport and leading to hundreds of evacuations. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Two people have died and others are missing after flash flooding soaked the French Riviera, downing trees, trapping travelers and cutting electricity to thousands of homes.

The Nice airport was briefly closed, rivers broke their banks and sirens rang out in Mediterranean coastal towns Sunday. Images on French media showed cars peeking above inundated streets and waves slamming onto roadsides.

A rescue boat sank while bringing three people to shore near the town of Muy, and one of them died, the Var regional administration said. Another person was found dead in a car in the town of Cabasse.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said authorities were searching for two missing people.

National weather service Meteo France said the area absorbed the equivalent of two months of average rainfall in 24 hours.

