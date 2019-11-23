King County Sheriff report increase in guns stolen from cars in SeaTac

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATAC, WA - King County Sheriff officials say they’ve seen an increase in guns stolen from cars and want holiday travelers to be extra cautious this year.

“We always have car break-ins that’s a normal thing, but the fact that guns are now being stolen on top of it and we’re seeing an increase in that is concerning,” said Sergeant Ryan Abbott with the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Abbott says law enforcement have seen an increase in gun thefts in SeaTac recently. Abbot says people carrying concealed weapons who are traveling will leave their gun in the car to avoid issues at the airport. However, he says crooks are getting their hands on these guns.

Abbott says thieves will target long term parking lots, knowing owners of the cars will not return for a while, and steal whatever is inside.

Abbott says it’s a crime of opportunity, but what that is leading to dangerous consequences.

“Most of the time they’re selling them {guns} for a cheap price to someone else that shouldn’t have a gun,” said Abbott.

Another big issue is these crimes sometimes take a while to report. Abbot says that is because the victims are traveling, and don’t realize there has been a theft for a while.

“They go four, or five days, maybe a month, they’re out of town,” said Abbott.

Abbott says the best thing you can do to avoid any issues is leave your gun at home.

He also says for anyone, not just gun owners, traveling during the holidays remember to lock your car. This is the biggest way to prevent crimes of opportunity.

Abbott also says never leave valuables inside of your vehicle. If that is not a possibility, make sure nothing of value is visible.