Healthy Living: Cutting calories, not traditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- You know you’re going to eat it! What? All of it! The pies, mashed potatoes, and green bean casserole. Is it possible to health these items up just a bit without changing the flavor that you love? YES!

The average person will consume 4500 calories on Turkey day. We are not attempting to talk you out of it!

However, with a few tweaks, Nutritionist Deborah, you could cut down on some of the bad fats and sugar and still enjoy all of the typical Thanksgiving goodies.

RECIPES:

CRANBERRY SAUCE –Healthy hack: MONK FRUIT TO CUT THE SUGAR GRAMS

1/2 c. sugar & ½ cup of Monk Fruit (I used the Lakanto brand from Costco)

1 c. water

1 (12-oz.) package fresh cranberries

2 tsp. orange zest

Kosher salt

DIRECTIONS

In a small saucepan over low heat, combine sugar and water until sugar dissolves. Add cranberries and cook until they burst, 10 minutes. Stir in orange zest and a pinch of salt.

Remove saucepan from heat and let cool completely, then transfer to a resalable container and refrigerate.

BRUSSELS SPROUTS –Healthy hack: GHEE TO ADD MORE FLAVOR WHILE USING LESS FAT

2 pounds Brussels sprouts

1/4 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons honey

Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 425°F. Meanwhile, trim the bottoms from the sprouts if they appear dry or yellowed, and peel away the loose outer leaves. Cut each Brussels sprout in half through the stem.

Place the Brussels sprouts on a rimmed baking sheet. Add the oil and toss to coat. Season with the salt and pepper and toss to coat again. Arrange them cut-side down.

Roast, stirring halfway through, until the leaves are dark brown and crisp and the undersides of the sprouts are browned, 25 to 30 minutes total. Drizzle with the balsamic vinegar and honey and toss to coat. Serve immediately. Recipe from @thekitchn

SWEET POTATO SALAD-Healthy hack: HIGHER FIBER THAN REGULAR SALAD & FULL OF ANTIOXDANTS

3 large sweet potatoes peeled and cubed (about 2 lb.)

1 small red onion, thinly sliced into half moons

2 tbsp. Avocado oil or Ghee (warm it up so it’s liquid)

S & P

Freshly ground black pepper

1/2 c. dried cranberries

1/2 c. crumbled goat cheese

1/4 c. freshly chopped parsley

Dressing:

Add these ingredients to a bowl

1 ½ cup olive oil

½ cup of balsamic vinegar.

3 tbsp. of water

1 tbsp. of maple syrup

1 heaping tsp of Dijon mustard

1 big smashed chopped clove of garlic

Salt & pepper & EBTB seasoning

Wisk away and then let it sit and let the ingredients mingle (like a dating site but better)

Feel free to get fancy with your own additions but the key point? 3:1 ratio of oil to vinegar.

Preheat oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss sweet potatoes and red onion in oil then season with salt and pepper.

Distribute them evenly on sheet in a single layer. Bake until tender, about 20 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes then transfer to a large bowl.

Toss sweet potatoes with dressing, cranberries, goat cheese, and parsley. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Recipe modified from @delish