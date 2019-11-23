Black Diamond Police searching for stolen Ford Raptor pickup and ‘Monkey’.

BLACK DIAMOND, WASH — Black Diamond Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 4-year-old poodle named ‘Monkey’ and a Charcoal Gray 2018 Ford Raptor pickup truck with WA license C96374L.
Both were stolen on Friday from the Cenex gas station. “He’s a sweet, kind of shy dog who’s probably really scared,” said his owner, Maddy Neal.
The truck has a ‘Bigfoot’ sticker in the rear window and a black toolbox in the bed.
Officers are also looking for the suspect who they say they have identified from surveillance video as Anthony Chilcott. No photo has been released.
If you spot the stolen truck or ‘Monkey’, please call 911 or Black Diamond Police.