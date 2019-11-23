Black Diamond Police searching for stolen Ford Raptor pickup and ‘Monkey’.

BLACK DIAMOND, WASH — Black Diamond Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 4-year-old poodle named ‘Monkey’ and a Charcoal Gray 2018 Ford Raptor pickup truck with WA license C96374L.

Both were stolen on Friday from the Cenex gas station. “He’s a sweet, kind of shy dog who’s probably really scared,” said his owner, Maddy Neal.

The truck has a ‘Bigfoot’ sticker in the rear window and a black toolbox in the bed.

Officers are also looking for the suspect who they say they have identified from surveillance video as Anthony Chilcott. No photo has been released.