BOTHELL, Wash. — Two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a head-on crash in Bothell.

Police said at noon that both directions of Bothell Way NE were closed between NE 190th St. and NE 240th St.

Two people were taken with non life-threatening injuries to a nearby hospital.

The road was expected to be closed through at least 1:00 p.m.

No further details have been released.