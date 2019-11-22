Seattle Police seek help to locate Toyota 4-Runner in hit and run that killed 26-year-old woman

Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver or locate the silver 2010 to 2018 Toyota 4-Runner that killed 26-year-old Fatuma Mohamed. Detectives and the family of the victim would like anyone who knows about the incident to please come forward.

Police say Fatuma she was crouched over a steam vent in the middle of the intersection at 4th Avenue and Columbia Street at 12:31 a.m. on January 31st, 2019 when she was hit and killed. The vehicle continued northbound. The incident was witnessed by a security guard.

Temperatures were near freezing so she may have been trying to warm up. Detectives have worked the case all year. This is the second request for help issued to the public. “Maybe somebody has talked to you about this hit and run because in my experience, people who do this, they always want to talk to somebody. Maybe you are the one they talked to. We need that information,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Contact Detective Scott Schmidt at (206)684-8935 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS or http://www.P3Tips.com if you have any information to help solve this case. You can also send photos anonymously to detectives through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free.