Seahawks place tight end Ed Dickson back on injured reserve

Posted 1:55 PM, November 22, 2019

SEATTLE, WA – DECEMBER 23: Ed Dickson #84 of the Seattle Seahawks catches the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at CenturyLink Field on December 23, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks placed tight end Ed Dickson back on injured reserve Friday, just two days after activating him.

The Seahawks signed Tyrone Swoopes from the practice squad to take Dickson’s place.

The addition of Dickson earlier this week was an important move since Seattle’s depth at tight end has been tested all season.

The Seahawks lost Will Dissly to a season-ending Achilles injury last month and Luke Willson suffered a hamstring injury two weeks ago against San Francisco.

Dickson was placed on injured reserve at the start of the season with a knee injury. He suffered a setback in practice this week and Seattle opted to go with Swoopes and Jacob Hollister as its healthy options against Philadelphia on Sunday.

