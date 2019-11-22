Lowland rain, mountain snow coming this weekend and continuing into next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The high pressure that's kept us dry and cool will last through Saturday morning, then a front will drop down delivering some lowland rain and mountain snow.

Snow levels fall to near 5,500' for Saturday, dropping even more by Sunday to near 3,500' with levels near 1,000' by Monday and Tuesday.

The change this weekend will bring more rain, breezy conditions and even cooler temperatures. Saturday will start out dry, but by 6 p.m. showers will move in from the NW. By 11 p.m. most of us should see rain with some gusty winds out of the southwest.

The most active weather day between now and Thanksgiving looks like Monday, with a decent amount of wet and sloppy mountain snow and rain for the lowlands. That system looks to track south into Oregon and then California on Tuesday, which opens the door for a blast of cold weather to grip Washington state for Wednesday through the Thanksgiving weekend.

That time period is setting up to be our coldest weather so far this season. Lows will be in the 20s for the metro and in the teens in outlying areas. High temps will struggle to get above 40.