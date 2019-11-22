Kitsap Rescue Mission organizes ‘Sleep Out’ to raise awareness, money to reopen shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BREMERTON, Wash. -- Temperatures are dropping into the 30s throughout the region on Friday. While that means getting out extra blankets or turning up the heat for most of us, there are thousands in our area who do not have that luxury.

Dozens of people in Kitsap County are standing in solidarity with those without homes. They're participating in a Sleep Out organized by the Kitsap Rescue Mission.

The goal of the event is to build awareness for people who do not have the choice of where they sleep, and raising money for the Kitsap Rescue Mission.

Sprinkler code issues forced the mission to close its doors to people back in October. Now, they're working to rase at the very least $150,000.

"When we buy or sell we pledge 10 percent to help the Kitsap Rescue Mission," said Eric Alvarez.

Alvarez is doing more than just sleeping outside on Friday night. He and his wife are realtors, and they plan to donate portions of their earnings over the next few months to help get people back in the mission.

"There is no reason people should be suffering if someone can help them out."

The Salvation Army is currently providing shelter to people experiencing homelessness while the rescue mission's doors are closed. The mission hopes to reopen by March.