Gingerbread Village returns to Seattle Sheraton

Posted 9:35 PM, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 09:41PM, November 22, 2019
Data pix.

SEATTLE -- A scrumptious holiday village is returning to Seattle's downtown Sheraton.

The annual Gingerbread Village is back this weekend, and this year it has its own room and specially lit displays.

Each house is 5 feet wide and 4 feet tall. Over 1,800 pounds of gingerbread were used to make the displays.

The houses aren't just for looks, it's all for supporting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Kids from the foundation direct the chefs and architects on the design of the structures. So far, the village has raised over $1 million for the organization.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.