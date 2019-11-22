Gingerbread Village returns to Seattle Sheraton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A scrumptious holiday village is returning to Seattle's downtown Sheraton.

The annual Gingerbread Village is back this weekend, and this year it has its own room and specially lit displays.

Each house is 5 feet wide and 4 feet tall. Over 1,800 pounds of gingerbread were used to make the displays.

The houses aren't just for looks, it's all for supporting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Kids from the foundation direct the chefs and architects on the design of the structures. So far, the village has raised over $1 million for the organization.